-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Everbridge reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 333,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $95.40 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

