$0.11 EPS Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.16. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

KELYA stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

