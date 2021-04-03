-$0.11 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.51. Merus reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merus by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 167,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,018. The company has a market capitalization of $823.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

