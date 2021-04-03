$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,724. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.