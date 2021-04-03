$0.16 EPS Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,157. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $10,976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,879,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $19,208,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.