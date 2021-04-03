-$0.19 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $26.44 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $744.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

