$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

