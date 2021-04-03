$0.25 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,132 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

