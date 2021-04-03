$0.27 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $49.66. 11,084,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,727. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.