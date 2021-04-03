$0.27 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $49.66. 11,084,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,727. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

