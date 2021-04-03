$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 891,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,328,000 after buying an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 9.1% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

