$0.39 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.46. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

