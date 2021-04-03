$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.37. Yum China posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $59.13. 1,065,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

