$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $225,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

