$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.40. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 431.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

FCX stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

