$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. At Home Group posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE HOME traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,015. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,562 shares of company stock worth $5,800,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.