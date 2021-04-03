$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 72,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,854. The company has a market cap of $417.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

