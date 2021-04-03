-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.75). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 507.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

