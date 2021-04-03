$0.91 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

ALSN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 676,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,866. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

