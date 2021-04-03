$0.91 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

ALSN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 676,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,866. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.