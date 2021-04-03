$0.95 EPS Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Owens & Minor reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,275%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

NYSE OMI opened at $37.97 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,369 shares of company stock valued at $919,421. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

