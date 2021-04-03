0Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002726 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $77.98 million and $1.01 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

