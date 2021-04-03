0xcert (ZXC) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $17,436.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028019 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

