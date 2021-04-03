$1.04 EPS Expected for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.22. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of SWBI stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,001. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $967.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $190,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $8,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

