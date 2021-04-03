$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
