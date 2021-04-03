$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 53,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,199. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

In other news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

