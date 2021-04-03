$1.47 EPS Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.59. Autoliv reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of ALV opened at $94.15 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,242,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

