$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

