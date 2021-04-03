$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

