$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post $10.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

