122,981 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 13.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,888. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.