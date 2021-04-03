12,776 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $93.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,461,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

