13,144 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $957,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $12.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,411. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.45 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

