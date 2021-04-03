$136.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce sales of $136.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.70 million and the lowest is $130.58 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $101.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $523.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 438.57 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

