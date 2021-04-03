13,688 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

