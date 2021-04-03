13,708 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.09. 2,972,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,165. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.53 and a 1-year high of $148.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

