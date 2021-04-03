14,560 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,774. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

