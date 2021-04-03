14,974 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

