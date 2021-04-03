$160.93 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $160.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $163.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $145.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $643.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.29 million to $660.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $674.03 million, with estimates ranging from $656.61 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OFC. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,418,000 after acquiring an additional 331,081 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.