164,362 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

