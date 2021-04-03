$166.02 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $166.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.30 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $166.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $677.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.90 million to $705.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $693.01 million, with estimates ranging from $682.20 million to $706.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 94,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

