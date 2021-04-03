$166.55 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report sales of $166.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.65 million to $167.05 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $690.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.01 million to $693.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $753.49 million, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $762.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perficient by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.