17,011 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

