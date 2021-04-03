17,454 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,454 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $45,517,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 444,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $137.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.