$178.70 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post sales of $178.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.50 million and the highest is $179.90 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $642.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

