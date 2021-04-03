1inch (1INCH) Price Reaches $4.47 on Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $4.47 or 0.00007600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a market capitalization of $674.65 million and approximately $126.27 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00750326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015165 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,817,563 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

