1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001798 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $37.23 million and $64,001.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

