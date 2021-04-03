1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,623 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 31,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,287,770.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

