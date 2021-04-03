-$2.06 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post ($2.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.85). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 930%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.99) to ($6.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,236,000.

Precision Drilling stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

