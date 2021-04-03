$2.99 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.05. Spire reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spire by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SR stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 264,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,568. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

