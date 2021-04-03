20,966 Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $68.16 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.