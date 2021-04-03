215,323 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 215,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of The Macerich as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 764,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 116.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 255,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Macerich by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 270,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 195,706 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

